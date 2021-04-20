Colon Cemetery
Calle 12
+53 7 8321057
More info
Mon - Fri 8am - 5pm
One Million SoulsEverything in Cuba is worth looking at, and the Colon cemetery in the heart of Havana is no exception. Some heavy hitters are laid to rest here including baseball players, a chess champion, actors, soldier, presidents, and naturally, members of the Buena Vista Social Club.
This lot is massive with nearly 1 million laid to rest here, plan to spend a lot of time here - bring your sunscreen. Unofficial guides roam the grounds, pay one to take you around. Ask to see the domino headstone, fantastic story there.