Exceptional coffee and Bakery, a rare Santiago find

chile has many wonderful tastes and flavors, unfortunately coffee is not one. Chile is overrun with instant coffee and it is a rare delight to find artisanal coffee spots. Colmado is a little cafe tucked away from the street, in a courtyard, in my favorite neighborhood--Barrio Lastarria. The cafe offers a lovely nook to escape the urban sprawl. Exceptional espresso and coffees as well as baked goods.