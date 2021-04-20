Collegium Maius
Established in 1364, Jagiellonian University was the first college in Poland—and one of the earliest in Europe. Today, visitors can tour its oldest surviving building, Collegium Maius, which is surrounded by a delightful arcaded courtyard and college gardens. Jagiellonian’s most famous student, Nicolaus Copernicus, studied here from 1491 to 1495, and some of his astronomical instruments are on display in the University Museum upstairs. Book a guided tour of Collegium Maius and you’ll get to see them all, as well as the building’s treasury, assembly hall, library, and common room and several interesting exhibits, including the so-called Jagiellonian globe (the first to depict the American continents). Every day at 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., a musical clock in the courtyard plays the university anthem as professors pass through two small doors below.