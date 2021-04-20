Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

College Basketball Experience

1401 Grand Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64106, USA
Website
| +1 816-949-7500
Pay Homage to the Greats and Get a Workout of Your Own Kansas City Missouri United States

More info

Sun 11am - 6pm
Wed - Sat 10am - 6pm

Pay Homage to the Greats and Get a Workout of Your Own

During the madness of March, downtown Kansas City is a festival of college basketball. At two different venues, downtown KC hosts five different tournaments and is on the regular rotation of NCAA tournament host sites. This is why Kansas City is the national capital of college basketball and home of the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame and the College Basketball Experience, both attached to Sprint Center, a cool, glass-encased arena that’s one of the best in the country. Even if there aren’t games when you’re in town, the CBE is an interactive exhibit that lets you call the greatest moments in college basketball history, feel what it’s like to shoot free throws in a sold out arena, or just find a pick-up game on its full-size court.

By Stephen Himes , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points