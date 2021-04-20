Pay Homage to the Greats and Get a Workout of Your Own
During the madness of March, downtown Kansas City is a festival of college basketball. At two different venues, downtown KC hosts five different tournaments and is on the regular rotation of NCAA tournament host sites. This is why Kansas City is the national capital of college basketball and home of the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame and the College Basketball Experience, both attached to Sprint Center, a cool, glass-encased arena that’s one of the best in the country. Even if there aren’t games when you’re in town, the CBE is an interactive exhibit that lets you call the greatest moments in college basketball history, feel what it’s like to shoot free throws in a sold out arena, or just find a pick-up game on its full-size court.