Coffee Culture in OTR

Collective Espresso is arguably the coolest coffeehouse in Cincinnati, and the people behind Collective are well versed in their craft. The shop offers a number of local & nearby roasts, including Quills (via Louisville) and Four Barrel (a San Francisco favorite). A great place for a cup of coffee that you can drink straight up—after all, it'd be a shame to pollute all that craftsmanship and care with cream!