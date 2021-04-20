Collard-Picard Champagne Showroom Épernay, France

Tasting the Collard-Picard bubbly Champagne Collard-Picard have opened a new showroom on the Avenue de Champagne in Épernay. This street has become one of my favorite streets in the world due to a large number of champagne houses on each side of the road. Practically, you exit one and enter another.

On a Sunday, a lot of them are open and they offer tastings at very decent prices.



I admit, I did not know much of the Collard-Picard Champagne but I am happy we found it as the bubbly was delicious, except for the Rose. I did not find the Rose interesting but of course, it is a matter of taste. To be honest, during this trip I discovered how much I am not a fan of the Rose, no matter the house.



At Collard-Picard, fifteen euro will get you three different tastings. The showroom is beautiful on the inside but we had a great, sunny day and sat outside. The warmth outside was calling for a crisp, chilled champagne.