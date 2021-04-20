Where are you going?
Colgate Clock

Jersey City, NJ 07302, USA
Jersey City New Jersey United States

Colgate Clock Photo Op

Let Hollywood keep its famous sign; Jersey City has the Colgate Clock.

Visible from Manhattan, Staten Island, and The Bronx, the clock, which lights up at night, is a decade shy of its centenary and is one of the few remaining reminders of the city's industrial past. Now known as the producer of a popular toothpaste, Colgate once manufactured the laundry soap, Octagon, which inspired the shape of the clock. Head down to the clock (which is a bit south of the Goldman Sachs Tower) just before dusk: the sun sets behind the clock and autumn sunsets along the Hudson are often epic.
By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert

