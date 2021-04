Coleman Beach Coleman Beach, California 94923, USA

Sonoma Coast's Coleman Beach Foggy even in the summertime, you will still find the surfers at Coleman Beach, a beautiful stop along Highway 1 on the Sonoma Coast. Stop to people watch or if you are brave a swim! This stretch of road is very similar to that of Big Sur but less crowded. There are stops for oysters and salmon, which is a bonus as well. Bring a jacket because it is chilly!