Colegio Humane

Youth on the marchOne of the most striking things in friendly Nicaragua is its youthful population: almost 70% of the population is under 25 years of age...
In their crisp school uniforms, students in León always seem on the go. This gathering of teenagers on a streetcorner in the city's colonial center caught my eye; of the crowd, just one kid paused to look back...
When traveling it's so tempting to interpret a chance glance as a symbolic glimpse.
The past decades of dictatorship and civil war (remember the Sandinistas? the Contras?) are beginning to belong to a collective past instead of to a collective present...but legacies remain for those who look, and the nation's politics are never tranquil. Today's young Nicaraguans are moving forward; will they look back as well?