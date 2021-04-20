Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Colegio Humane

Paseo de los Insurgentes 3725, Lomas del Refugio, 37358 León, Gto., Mexico
+52 477 293 0300
Youth on the march León Mexico

More info

Mon - Fri 8am - 3pm

Youth on the march

One of the most striking things in friendly Nicaragua is its youthful population: almost 70% of the population is under 25 years of age...

In their crisp school uniforms, students in León always seem on the go. This gathering of teenagers on a streetcorner in the city's colonial center caught my eye; of the crowd, just one kid paused to look back...

When traveling it's so tempting to interpret a chance glance as a symbolic glimpse.

The past decades of dictatorship and civil war (remember the Sandinistas? the Contras?) are beginning to belong to a collective past instead of to a collective present...but legacies remain for those who look, and the nation's politics are never tranquil. Today's young Nicaraguans are moving forward; will they look back as well?
By Joseph Cyr , AFAR Local Expert
Original resort at pedregal.jpg?1484241854?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30