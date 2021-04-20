Colección Jumex
Via Morelos 272, Sta Maria Tulpetlac, 55400 Ecatepec de Morelos, Méx., Mexico
| +52 55 5775 8188
Photo courtesy of Colección Jumex
Mon - Fri 10am - 5pm
Colección Jumex, Mexico CityMexico City has a colorful legacy of art and architecture. Today, museum buildings are often impressive landmarks on their own. Here's a place where art and design align.
In November, the Colección Jumex debuts a new 71,000-square-foot, zigzagging space designed by British architect David Chipperfield. Rotating exhibits will include contemporary pieces by rising-star Mexican artists such as Damián Ortega, Miguel Calderón, and Mario García Torres.
This appeared in the October 2013 issue.