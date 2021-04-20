Where are you going?
Cojímar

Cojimar, Havana, Cuba
Speaking Spanish to a Dog Havana Cuba

Speaking Spanish to a Dog

This was one of my favorite moments on a recent trip to Cuba. We were in the fishing town of Cojimar, just east of Havana, and I felt the need to wander off a bit. I went down an alley and met a local man with a beautiful white labrador retriever. I asked if the dog knew how to sit. He replied "Yes! Ask him."
I said, "Sit." Nothing happened. The man then said, "Sit." Nothing. Then, with a giant laugh, he said, "Oh! I forgot. This dog only speaks Spanish."
Brilliant.
By Jenny Adams , AFAR Local Expert

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah's Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah's Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
