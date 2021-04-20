Cojímar Cojimar, Havana, Cuba

Speaking Spanish to a Dog This was one of my favorite moments on a recent trip to Cuba. We were in the fishing town of Cojimar, just east of Havana, and I felt the need to wander off a bit. I went down an alley and met a local man with a beautiful white labrador retriever. I asked if the dog knew how to sit. He replied "Yes! Ask him."

I said, "Sit." Nothing happened. The man then said, "Sit." Nothing. Then, with a giant laugh, he said, "Oh! I forgot. This dog only speaks Spanish."

Brilliant.