Coimbra Coimbra, Portugal

Best full vista of Coimbra Coimbra seems to be one of my favorite cities in Portugal and in Europe thanks to its academic character. The University of Coimbra is built on a hill, overlooking the city and the students' fraternities, called 'Republicas' which are all situated around and down the hill of the university. Walking around the university streets, passing from one colorful republica house to another and watching the students, wearing the typical black robe, made me feel as I was walking on the set of Harry Potter. When I've heard that JK Rowling was married to a Portuguese man before and used to live in Porto and visit Coimbra very often, all the pieces of the puzzle came together.



The city is also known for its Fado music. 'Coimbra Fado' was adopted by the university students performed with the traditional Guitarra de Coimbra (a kind of Portuguese guitar originating in Coimbra).



The old city of Coimbra is not that big and it can be done on foot. To have the best vista of the city, better cross the Cecil Belmond Bridge to see the city in its glory