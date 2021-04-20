Coffman Park 5200 Emerald Pkwy, Dublin, OH 43017, USA

Join In The Irish Festival in Dublin (Ohio) For over 25 years, the first weekend in August has been reserved for what is now the world’s second largest Irish celebration. More than 100,000 guests are expected each year. With seven stages, 65 acts and more than 535 performers, there is something for everyone - like lots of Irish music, food vendors with mostly Irish fare (mmmm fish and chips...) and tents filled with Irish inspired gear from t-shirts to paintings. There is a huge kids area with a playground, stage and crafts area. Put on your walking shoes because the festival is pretty big.

