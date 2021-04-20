Coffey Contemporary Arts
You’d be mistaken in thinking that a trip down the King of Trails Scenic Byway is all about outdoor recreation, especially with places like Coffey Contemporary Arts along the way. Located in the rural yet artsy town of Luverne, the nonprofit exhibition space and education facility hosts artists-in-residence for 90 days, during which they produce work to be shown in the adjoining Lord Grizzly Gallery. Locals and travelers alike are invited to attend community-based, open-forum lectures on the art displayed, or simply stop by to peruse the gallery. Past exhibitions have included everything from multimedia collages by Douglas Burns to paintings by Diego Rodriguez-Warner, meaning you’re bound to see something interesting if you stop by this center of creativity.