Caffeinate at Coffee Cultures in the Financial District

Housed in a historic building in the Financial District, Coffee Cultures is a favorite for anyone who works downtown.



The shop is small and there are only a few window seats inside at which to sip your perfectly steamed cappuccino; take it to go or sit at one of the outdoor tables.



Coffee Cultures serves North Carolina–based Counter Culture Coffee and has an array of locally made pastries and granola. In the mood for something different? Order a frozen yogurt made with local Straus Family Creamery milk.



The cafe is open Mondays through Fridays from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.



