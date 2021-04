San Francisco's Coffee Cultures in FiDi

With a coffee shop on every corner in San Francisco 's Financial District, how do you choose? Well you do want them to have good coffee, after that it is all about the people and the story. Coffee Cultures has it all.Located in a historic building, they carefully designed the shop in a way that highlighted its original architectural details. Details are important for the team here. Like aprons created in the Mission. Like gold spoons that harken back to the post-Depression when good coffee was a luxury.Gorgeous detailing in the 900 pieces of reclaimed wood from barns in three states, and attention to every aspect of the product they serve. They only purveyor of Counter Cultures coffee, house-created syrups and homemade fresh yogurt in the morning and frozen yogurt in the afternoon using locally sourced Straus milk.The staff are about as passionate about coffee as you can find. If it were up to them there would be no menu, they'd ask you what you felt like and deliver it.I can get coffee from any number of places in San Francisco , but with the care that Coffee Cultures puts into its products and people, I choose to go here.And you should too. Stop by, they would love to tell you their story!