Passionate About Coffee
With three Portland
locations, Coffee By Design is committed to an exceptional coffee experience. Their long-term relationships with sustainable coffee farms in Central America, Asia, and Africa provide the coffee drinker with a fair trade, organically manufactured cup of java. Using recycled products whenever possible, the company aligns itself with vendors who do the same. Cafes are comfy, snacks are available, and there is free Wi-Fi. Icy cold or steaming, you can really taste the difference in the beans from the in-house micro-roasting facility.