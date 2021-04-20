Coffee Bar 433 Kearny St, San Francisco, CA 94108, USA

Photo courtesy of Coffee Bar More info Sat, Sun 8am - 4pm Mon - Fri 7am - 4pm

Refuel in One of Coffee Bar's Modern Spaces With beans sourced from Mr. Espresso, another Bay Area coffee institution, Coffee Bar makes sure to keep its business local.



Coffee Bar’s open, modern spaces—two downtown and one in the Mission—are ideal for spending a morning working remotely or for stopping by in the afternoon for a pick-me-up; try the Vietnamese iced coffee if you like your drinks sweet.



Coffee Bar also offers a variety of breakfast and lunch items from local vendors.



The Montgomery and Kearny street locations are open Mondays through Fridays from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the Bryant street location in the Mission (pictured above) is open Mondays through Fridays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on the weekends from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.



