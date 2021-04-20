Coffee Bar
433 Kearny St, San Francisco, CA 94108, USA
+1 415-551-8100
Photo courtesy of Coffee Bar
More info
Sat, Sun 8am - 4pm
Mon - Fri 7am - 4pm
Refuel in One of Coffee Bar's Modern SpacesWith beans sourced from Mr. Espresso, another Bay Area coffee institution, Coffee Bar makes sure to keep its business local.
Coffee Bar’s open, modern spaces—two downtown and one in the Mission—are ideal for spending a morning working remotely or for stopping by in the afternoon for a pick-me-up; try the Vietnamese iced coffee if you like your drinks sweet.
Coffee Bar also offers a variety of breakfast and lunch items from local vendors.
The Montgomery and Kearny street locations are open Mondays through Fridays from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the Bryant street location in the Mission (pictured above) is open Mondays through Fridays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on the weekends from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Coffee Bar
This is a great place to knock out a great deal of work, within a good atmosphere of concentration and quiet conversation. The setup leaves a lot of space for individual laptop users, as well as a good WiFi connection. In return, make sure to pay them back by ordering some delicious cold-brew coffee, fresh juice, and a diverse menu of healthy and indulgent food choices.