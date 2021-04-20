Codrington College
Codrington CollegeThe oldest school of theology in the Western Hemisphere, the grounds of Codrington College is really what enticed me to visit. I'd been before and thought I should take some better pictures. The school isn't huge or anything, but its history is interesting. Most of the structure has been rebuilt over the years as hurricanes and a fire nearly destroyed it completely. Barbados has a ton of churches and even if you aren't religious (I'm not), the influence of the Church of England/Anglican cannot be ignored when you look at the island's 11 parishes.
almost 7 years ago
Codrington College
Leading up to the school is a long line of palm trees.
almost 7 years ago
Codrington College
I love lily pads. Every time I visit the school, I admire this pond. It's so peaceful.