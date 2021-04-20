Codrington College Sargeant Street, Barbados

Codrington College The oldest school of theology in the Western Hemisphere, the grounds of Codrington College is really what enticed me to visit. I'd been before and thought I should take some better pictures. The school isn't huge or anything, but its history is interesting. Most of the structure has been rebuilt over the years as hurricanes and a fire nearly destroyed it completely. Barbados has a ton of churches and even if you aren't religious (I'm not), the influence of the Church of England/Anglican cannot be ignored when you look at the island's 11 parishes.