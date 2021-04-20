Where are you going?
Codrington College

Sargeant Street, Barbados
+1 246-416-8051
Codrington College

The oldest school of theology in the Western Hemisphere, the grounds of Codrington College is really what enticed me to visit. I'd been before and thought I should take some better pictures. The school isn't huge or anything, but its history is interesting. Most of the structure has been rebuilt over the years as hurricanes and a fire nearly destroyed it completely. Barbados has a ton of churches and even if you aren't religious (I'm not), the influence of the Church of England/Anglican cannot be ignored when you look at the island's 11 parishes.
By christina p

christina p
almost 7 years ago

Codrington College

Leading up to the school is a long line of palm trees.
christina p
almost 7 years ago

Codrington College

I love lily pads. Every time I visit the school, I admire this pond. It's so peaceful.

