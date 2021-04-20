Where are you going?
Cocoon Beach Club

Jalan Double Six No. 66, Blue Ocean Boulevard, Seminyak, Kuta, Seminyak, Kuta, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
+62 361 731266
Kuta Indonesia

Sun - Sat 10am - 12am

Why Bother Getting out of the Pool to Drink?

Cocoon Beach Club is a relaxing hang out most days but transforms for pool side 'day parties' and also night events. Splash, Bounce and Full Moon are their regular events, but they have also hosted Ministry of Sound and Hedkandi as well as a ton of famous DJs. If you go, pay that bit extra for a VIP cabana or daybed so you have a place to cool down, dry off and get out of the sun a little after swimming or dancing.
Book online beforehand so you don't end up with nowhere to chill out.

www.cocoon-beach.com
By Hannah Wijana , AFAR Local Expert

