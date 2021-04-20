Coconut Water B/4, Mantri Manor, sangamwadi, 377, Lane Number 5, Koregaon Park, Pune, Maharashtra 411001, India

Quench Your Thirst with a Tender Coconut Nothing combats the heat like a sip of coconut water enjoyed straight from the coconut on a hot and tiring day. It's just the right combination of sweet and refreshing.



Coconut water, or nariyal pani, is available on many street corners and on mobile handcarts along the lanes of Koregaon Park. Once you place an order the vendor will hack off the crown with a mean-looking sickle, put a straw inside, and voila!



If you’re a fan of the soft, meaty flesh inside, ask for a Malai coconut. Drink the water and return the empty shell to the vendor. He’ll run a blade through the inside, cutting up slices of the coconut that can be picked off easily.