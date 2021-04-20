Coconut Grove Art Festival
Scope Out the Art Scene in Coconut GroveThe Coconut Grove Art Festival is a popular attraction in Miami, Florida that has grown over 40 years. The event brings 120,000 people to the small suburb of Coconut Grove, near the University of Miami.
The event showcases the works of 360 internationally recognized artists who are selected from nearly 1,300 applicants.
The artists work is judged based on several criteria, including mixed media, painting, photography, digital art, printmaking & drawing, watercolor, claywork, glass, fiber, jewelry & metalwork, sculpture and wood. Scholarship money is awarded to those who have received the highest rating.
This is a great community event as well. Locals gather to scope out the art, shop with vendors and sample some of the local cuisine.