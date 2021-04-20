Cocoa Beach Pier
401 Meade Ave, Cocoa Beach, FL 32931, USA
| +1 321-783-7549
Sun - Thur 6am - 10pm
Fri, Sat 6am - 11pm
The Pier at Cocoa BeachOn a side trip from Hutchinson Island, I went to Cocoa Beach which is 92 miles and 1 hr. & 46 min. away. Cocoa Beach is located on a barrier island on Florida's central east coast.
There are 6 miles of beautiful unspoiled beaches and an 800' long pier. Surfers compete and families vacation on this popular beach in season. The weather in the area is a draw as there are usually no extremes in weather conditions.
The pier was established in 1962 and is an historical landmark. It is lined with several restaurants, shops selling souvenirs and beach goods, and is also a fishing pier.
As I strolled the breezy pier, I enjoyed the little shops after a great seafood lunch and watched the fishermen enjoy their catches for the day. The view was a treat and there was a party atmosphere.
After the beach, I took the beach trolley back through town and did some more shopping. Naturally, I stopped in at Ron Jon - the original -Surf Shop. After all, this is a famous surfing area.I also stopped at the port, Cocoa Beach Port Canaveral, and watched the cruise ships come and go. They are very close to you and very HUGE!
Cocoa Beach is an area you want to visit if you are interested in surfing, long beaches, great restaurants, and the port.