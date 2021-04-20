Cocoa Bakery
275 Grand St
| +1 201-830-3430
Sun 9am - 7pm
Tue - Thur 7am - 8pm
Fri 7am - 9pm
Sat 8am - 9pm
Warm Up with Hot ChocolateThe name alone should be enough to draw clients in. Once inside Cocoa Bakery, expect thick, frothy cups of whipped hot chocolate. For those who prefer coffee, baristas pull perfect espressos from a shiny La Marzocco machine.
Those with a sweet tooth can satisfy themselves with one of the many tempting treats made by former Nobu pastry chef Jessica Isaacs. Visitors can actually watch pastries being made in the exhibition-style bakery.
Special treats are available during holidays, such as as pumpkin-flavored whoopie pies, Yule logs, and candy cane–shaped cookies, depending on the season.