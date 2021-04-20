Coco Tulum
Carretera Tulum Boca Paila Km 7, Tulum, Q.R., Mexico
| +52 984 688 8592
Photo by Ruddy Harootian
Sun - Sat 7am - 11pm
Spiritual re-awakening in TulumAt the CoCo Tulum hotel I have experienced a sort of peace I have never come across at any other beach hotel. The property was full of guests, but I had my own private Cabana on a part of the beach that is very secluded. This place was magical.
The hotel houses a friendly staff and a super cute restaurant with a variety of delectable options. The pizzas and sandwiches are very good, but the fresh pasta they make here takes the prize. The space also has a very nice ambiance where you feel you can chill out and have a drink. To get back into town you’d have to take a taxi back or rent a bike from the hotel and explore.
Every morning I woke up to see the sun rise. I would then pick up my book, which I borrowed from the small library the hotel provides, and I read while I laid on the beach. When I got hot I would get into the crystal blue water and let the waves sooth me, their rhythmic timing and sounds hit me like a lullaby. Lastly, I’d take an afternoon nap to then wake up a few hours later and do it all over again.
Coco Tulum was the perfect place to cleanse and reactivate my chi, before heading to Mexico City for 6 days and jumping into what I hear is a beast of a city with so many things to see that 6 days may actually not be enough at all.
