Coco Reef Resort Bermuda 3 Stonington Circle, Paget PG 04, Bermuda

Keeping it Cool and Casual at Coco Reef Resort The Coco Reef Resort keeps it cool and casual with an airy blend of pastel tones, floral prints, and serene surroundings. Balconies and patios offer panoramic views of the pink sand and sapphire blue water of the South Shore while statues, fountains, and Spanish-inspired architecture make for graceful dining at Café Coco and Tamara’s Terrace. Located about 10 minutes from downtown Hamilton, Coco Reef is near the nightlife, shopping, and attractions of the city, but also just right for relaxing by the pool, enjoying the private beach, and indulging in in-room massage sessions.

