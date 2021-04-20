Where are you going?
Coco Bliss Superfood Bar Bulimba

1/210 Oxford St, Bulimba QLD 4171, Australia
Sun 7:30am - 4:30pm
Mon - Sat 7am - 4:30pm

Peruse Sarah Wilson's best-selling book "I Quit Sugar" while you wait for your smoothie, acai bowl or other raw treat to be served. Rub shoulders with Brisbane's most health-conscious, clad in Lorna Jane sportswear and chugging green juices and acai bowls.

It's very busy on weekends, so be prepared for a bit of a wait. The menu makes it easy to build your own superfood dish with ingredients like Acai, Maca powder and "shreds" or "gains" protein powders for the boys.

The display cabinet has a collection of raw treats that are so delicious, it's hard to believe that they're healthy!

There is a bar to sit at inside and a bench outside along the herb garden on the footpath, but be prepared to take-away - this pocket sized cafe gets very busy. It's situated on the pleasant Oxford Street, one of the main dining streets in Bulimba, so it makes for a nice stroll with your smoothie.
By Genevieve , AFAR Local Expert

