Drink to Prohibition
Cocktails and Dreams Speakeasy channels the 1920s during peak Prohibition. Featured by the Financial Times
, the neighborhood bar serves a long list of aperitifs, wines, beers, and, of course, cocktails. Signature drinks include the Gin and Sin, with aromatic bitters and orange liqueur, and the Blueberry Bramble, with gin, blueberry syrup, grape juice, and lime. Can’t make up your mind? Just order the Whatever You Say and let one of the expert bartenders concoct a custom drink based on a flavor and base of your choice. Dining options get an equally refined touch, with such elevated bar fare as grilled-vegetable flatbread with raisin-arugula pesto, panko-crusted fish and chips, and chicken skewers marinated in yogurt and spices. With drinks and food this good, it’ll make you wonder if Prohibition was a bad idea after all.