Cocktails and Dreams Bar
Želeška cesta 9, 4260 Bled, Slovenia
| +386 40 958 624
How hard could this be...This little lakeside bar in Bled has an organic look and feel which might imply the "dreams" could be a product of something you might find in Amsterdam. Wrong bar. The cozy interior opens out onto a wonderful patio with views of the castle and water. The "cocktails" might be the headliner, but the food is pretty good, too. We ate lunch here on a sunny afternoon out on the deck and was indeed, dreamy.
C&D is one of the few places in Bled that's open after 9 p.m. when the sidewalks rollup. Bled has a tourist town nightlife targeted at an international crowd of dream seekers. Lots of languages flying around the bar, all chatting up the beauty and history the area exudes. Young and old. Imbibing and interacting, a very friendly vibe. While we didn't come close to closing the place down, we were adequately primed for the short hike up the hill and the sanctuary of our rooms. Dream on.