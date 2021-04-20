Coalfire
1321 West Grand Avenue
| +1 312-226-2625
Sun 12pm - 10pm
Tue - Thur 4pm - 10pm
Fri, Sat 12pm - 11pm
Charred Thin Crust PizzaFor those who favor thin crust Neapolitan-style pizza, Coalfire does a glorious version using a coal oven. The owner, Nella Grassano, emphasizes that their ovens burn domestic clean burning coal to give their crust a distinctive char. The Coalfire pizzas also fly in the face of Chicago tradition by adhering to a “less is more” policy with toppings. This means that everything about the pizza can be savored, including the crust, and easily managed without a fork.
Order one of their signature pies or make your own combo but at some point try Coalfire’s mortadella pizza.