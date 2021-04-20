Where are you going?
Coalfire

1321 West Grand Avenue
Website
| +1 312-226-2625
Charred Thin Crust Pizza Chicago Illinois United States

More info

Sun 12pm - 10pm
Tue - Thur 4pm - 10pm
Fri, Sat 12pm - 11pm

Charred Thin Crust Pizza

For those who favor thin crust Neapolitan-style pizza, Coalfire does a glorious version using a coal oven. The owner, Nella Grassano, emphasizes that their ovens burn domestic clean burning coal to give their crust a distinctive char. The Coalfire pizzas also fly in the face of Chicago tradition by adhering to a “less is more” policy with toppings. This means that everything about the pizza can be savored, including the crust, and easily managed without a fork.

Order one of their signature pies or make your own combo but at some point try Coalfire’s mortadella pizza.


By Kaitlyn Barrett , AFAR Local Expert

