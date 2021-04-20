Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 81-800 Avenue 51

California's Coachella Music Festival Canvas Tens of thousands of people trek to the middle of the desert for the Coachella Music Festival two weekends in April. Their line ups have included iconic band reunions from the likes of Iggy and the Stooges, Pixies and Portishead and even a reincarnation of Tupac with hologram technology. Popular headliners aside, the festival is most known to pack the three days (and now two weekends) with indie favorites like Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Modest Mouse and M83 as well as deserving newcomers like Portugal. The Man, DIIV and Wild Nothing. Electronic music has given rise to it's own tent with the likes of David Guetta, Kaskade, Nicky Romero and Pretty Lights behind the decks.



Festival fashion takes its own spotlight and abstract art installations dot the grounds as well as the sky. The pictured balloon chains are as much of a symbol for the festival as the ferris wheel and palm tree lined skyline.