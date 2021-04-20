Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Jewish Cemetery (Cmentarz żydowski)

Okopowa 49/51, 01-043 Warszawa, Poland
+48 22 838 26 22
The Jewish Cemetery Warsaw Poland
the photos of children Warsaw Poland
Jewish Cemetery in Warsaw Warsaw Poland
The Jewish Cemetery Warsaw Poland
the photos of children Warsaw Poland
Jewish Cemetery in Warsaw Warsaw Poland

More info

Sun 9am - 4pm
Mon - Thur 10am - 5pm
Fri 9am - 1pm

The Jewish Cemetery

The Jewish cemetery in central Warsaw is one of the biggest in Europe and dates from 1806. The cemetery is filled with moving monuments to various figures including Janusz Korczak, an orphanage director who refused his freedom and remained with the children of the orphanage when they were sent to Treblinka.

By Karen Gardiner , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Victoria Sterling
almost 7 years ago

Jewish Cemetery in Warsaw

Holocaust reminders are everywhere. The Poles anti-Semitism being renown, they now are on a mission to rehabilitate the country and preserve the sites associated with the Holocaust and the discrimination against the Jews as a reminder for those who would forget the past. This is a cemetery with graves from before the war along with memorials to those exterminated and also to a Polish doctor who saved Jewish children but sacrificed himself in the process- extremely heart wrenching but worth visiting so we do not forget our past.
Victoria Sterling
almost 7 years ago

the photos of children

Who died in the Holocaust. Holocaust reminders are everywhere. The Poles anti-Semitism being renown, they now are on a mission to rehabilitate the country and preserve the sites associated with the Holocaust and the discrimination against the Jews as a reminder for those who would forget the past.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points