Jewish Cemetery (Cmentarz żydowski)

Jewish Cemetery in Warsaw

Holocaust reminders are everywhere. The Poles anti-Semitism being renown, they now are on a mission to rehabilitate the country and preserve the sites associated with the Holocaust and the discrimination against the Jews as a reminder for those who would forget the past. This is a cemetery with graves from before the war along with memorials to those exterminated and also to a Polish doctor who saved Jewish children but sacrificed himself in the process- extremely heart wrenching but worth visiting so we do not forget our past.