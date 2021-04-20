Jewish Cemetery (Cmentarz żydowski)
Okopowa 49/51, 01-043 Warszawa, Poland
+48 22 838 26 22
Sun 9am - 4pm
Mon - Thur 10am - 5pm
Fri 9am - 1pm
The Jewish CemeteryThe Jewish cemetery in central Warsaw is one of the biggest in Europe and dates from 1806. The cemetery is filled with moving monuments to various figures including Janusz Korczak, an orphanage director who refused his freedom and remained with the children of the orphanage when they were sent to Treblinka.
almost 7 years ago
Jewish Cemetery in Warsaw
Holocaust reminders are everywhere. The Poles anti-Semitism being renown, they now are on a mission to rehabilitate the country and preserve the sites associated with the Holocaust and the discrimination against the Jews as a reminder for those who would forget the past. This is a cemetery with graves from before the war along with memorials to those exterminated and also to a Polish doctor who saved Jewish children but sacrificed himself in the process- extremely heart wrenching but worth visiting so we do not forget our past.
almost 7 years ago
the photos of children
