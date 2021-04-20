Club Tapiz
Ruta 60 Km 2.5, Pedro Molina s/n, M5517 Russell, Maipú, Mendoza, Argentina
| +54 261 496-3433
Photo courtesy of Experience Mendoza
Club TapizOne of Maipu's premier boutique hotels, Club Tapiz is a historic heritage site constructed in 1890. Stay in the hotel's main building Casa Tapiz rather than Casa Zolo. The seven rooms have beautiful hard wood floors and large windows overlooking the 22-acre vineyard. Every room is distinctly designed, but each stays true to the hotel's 19th century style with a fresh contemporary feel. Reservations come with a European-style breakfast of coffee, tea, toast, jams and pastries, but on the weekend there's fresh squeezed orange juice and made to order omelets.
The ballroom has an impressive mural by one of Argentina's most famous artists Sergio Roggerone, which is a must see during your stay. The hotel's spa has a sauna, hot tub and massage room. A nice in-room touch is the mud face mask to use after a long day of sun and wine. On property, guests can take an active role in vineyard pruning and harvesting. Winery and olive oil tours are complimentary when staying at the hotel.
A highlight at Club Tapiz is the hospitality program, which provides a wine selection every evening at 7:00 PM and at 8:00 PM there's an informal wine tasting held around the hotel pool. It's a great way to connect with other guests and soon enough you'll find that you've made friends you'll want to explore Mendoza with. Ruta 60, km 2.5, Maipu, Mendoza; clubtapiz@tapiz.com.ar; +54 261 496 3433