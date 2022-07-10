Where are you going?
Club Opera Novel

17 Tràng Tiền, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội, Vietnam
+84 24 3972 8001
Club Opera Novel Hanoi Vietnam

More info

Sun - Sat 6am - 10:15am, 11am - 1:45am

Club Opera Novel

Close to the Opera House and the Sofitel Legend Metropole Hotel, Club Opera Novel is in a former private residence with high ceilings, a handsomely stocked bar, and pretty, stained-wood front doors. The restaurant presents modern Vietnamese food in a space that evokes the heyday of French-colonial rule. Staff members exude the formality one would expect given the surroundings and decor, and are quietly polished and professional; the ambience is suited to customers who come here for special occasions as well as those visiting from out of town. The menu combines seasonings like lemongrass, chili, and orange with ingredients like beef, prawns, and duck, while the wine list leans heavily toward French options.
By Sanjay Surana , AFAR Contributor

