Club Med Opio Chemin Cambarnier

All-inclusive Resort in the Hills of Provence I expected grand, sweeping vistas and a sunny sky dripping with cobalt expanses and puffy white clouds. Essentially paradise, landlocked. Expectations are a dangerous thing though and my time at Club Med Opio en Provence didn't provide any of those things. Instead, it rained torrentially and I was stuck either eating, getting to know the four walls of my room or exploring the spa. It wasn't all bad, but in the being stuck -- I discovered that Club Med Opio is really geared most toward families with children. Also, rainbows follow rain!



If you're looking for a good home base for a family, from which to then explore Provence at length, consider Club Med Opio -- in the summer, not spring. While you are a guest, don't miss the Zen Pool, L'Occitane Spa, or the gelato bar at dinner. There are not a lot of restaurants to choose from, unlike at other Club Meds, however the food at Opio is excellent and very French. In the best way.