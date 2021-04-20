Juliet's Private Club

Juliet's Balcony in Verona is quite sweet, but it is also very crowded and the surrounding surfaces are covered in graffiti and gum.



The real treat is above, in Il Club di Guilietta. Head into the cheesy gift shop and look for the subtle "Letters to Juliet" sign pointing up the stairs. Go on up and you will find a tiny nook full of photo albums, boxes and bulletin boards filled with letters from all over the world, asking Juliet for advice on love. And there is a team of women who answer every single one.



Stay a while and read them, some will break your heart, others will crack you up. Be sure to put a letter of your own in the bright red mail box. And if you can't make it all the way to Verona, send your love letter to:



Club di Giulietta

Via Galilei 3 - 37133 Verona ITALY