Club Delfino Via Ercole, 52, 09040 Torre Delle Stelle (Maracalagonis) CA, Italy

A Relaxed Sardinia When I was planning my trip to Sardinia, I heard that the north of the island was where the yachts and the European fanciness resided. I wanted the exact opposite in my Sardinian vacation. I looked for a town to relax in, where the vibe was chill, and where the white sand beaches were more about the heat and the view than the scene.



I found the town of Villasimius at the southern tip and there, the Club Delfino. It's pay-by-the-day beach chairs were my home for several days and the turquoise blue waters and black volcanic rock, my relaxed view.



One can fly into nearby Cagliari on Easy Jet from mainland Europe and rent a car to drive to Villasimius.



Note: The map is incorrect, see the link below for the actual Club Delfino location.