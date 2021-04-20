Where are you going?
Club de pesca de Cartagena

16 Calle 24 junto con fuerte del Pastelillo y Av. Miramar.
| +57 5 6605578
Mon - Fri 8am - 5pm
Sat 8am - 12pm

A perfect little spot to have lunch and watch the sailboats go by.

Read their about below - charming, isn't it?

"They have a place where it seems heard the mermaids singing, where the stars and the breeze caresses suggest to visitors that their sea delicacies are arranged in the most beautiful forms and the world of intoxicating beauty."
By Michaela Trimble , AFAR Ambassador

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
