Club Andino

Punta Arenas, Región de Magallanes y de la Antártica Chilena, Chile
| +56 61 224 1479
Snow Shoe Overlooking the Strait of Magellan Punta Arenas Chile

Tue - Sun 9am - 5pm

Snow Shoe Overlooking the Strait of Magellan

Chile is a unique country, in that most places are beautifully situated right in between the ocean and the mountains.

The city of Punta Arenas is bordered on one side by the Strait of Magellan, and the other by the Andes. Located in the heart of Patagonia, it is a hub for all kinds of adventure sports.

One of those sports is snow shoeing at Club Andino, where you can also participate in other snow sports, like skiing and snowboarding.

Snow shoeing trails twist and turn on the mountain, through the forests of snow-covered trees. It is totally quiet with the exception of your shoes crunching in the glittering snow, with stunning views of the cerulean Strait of Magellan below.
By Ashley Castle Pittman , AFAR Ambassador

