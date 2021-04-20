Cloverdale / Healdsburg KOA 1166 Asti Ridge Rd, Cloverdale, CA 95425, USA

Camping in California Wine Country The KOA campground just outside of Cloverdale, California, is one beautiful place to relax. And when you don't feel like just kicking back, you can hop in your car and experience top-notch wine tasting at Alexander Valley's many wineries nestled in the hills nearby.



Located on a hillside off a small road that straddles vineyards on one side and grassy hills on the other, this campground offers beautiful views and the peace of nature all around. Keep an eye out for deer, which consider this place their home. At night step outside for amazing views of the stars above. The nature trail that winds down hill and past a small canyon makes for nice hiking.



There are various facilities depending on your camping style, from places to put your tent to lodges with kitchens and full bathrooms. Avoid weekends in the summer when the campground can be crowded. It's a KOA, so it's family friendly, with a pool, playground, duck pond, and game room available.