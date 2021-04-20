Clouds Estate
Clouds Estate is a luxury hotel and restaurant located in the Franschhoek Wine Valley. Here, visitors can stop into the tasting room to sample the estate’s wines or dine at the hotel restaurant. If you simply can’t tear yourself away from the dramatic vistas of Simonsberg Nature Reserve, you can choose to spend the night in one of the seven guestrooms or six semi-detached villas, all of which offer sweeping views of the mountains. But whatever you do, be sure to check out the estate’s art collection (curated by a local gallery owner and featuring South African artists like Hanneke Benadé, Kurt Pio, Helen Vaughan, and Strijdom van der Merwe), and don’t leave without purchasing a bottle of the signature pink sauvignon blanc.