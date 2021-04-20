Clos de los Siete
| +54 2622 43-2054
Photo courtesy of Experience Mendoza
Group of SevenThe celebrated Bordeaux oenologist and wine consultant Michel Rolland united a group of seven French winemakers and partners (hence the name) to invest in 2,100 acres of virgin land in Uco Valley to produce complementary wines in an old world, French style.
Clos de los Siete comprises the wineries Bodega Rolland, Cuvelier Los Andes, DiamAndes, and Monteviejo. Their wine-making facilities are some of the most technologically advanced in the world. While many varietals are cultivated, malbec and cabernet sauvignon remain the dominate grapes with syrah and petit verdot making frequent appearances. Tours and wine tastings are available with a reservation. Valle de Uco, Mendoza; +54 262 243 2054