Clifton
Clifton, AZ, USA
In the Half-Light Between Boom and BustA century ago, these arches were the façade of the Lyric Theater in the mining town of Clifton, AZ.
Countless road trips in the American Southwest include detours to visit ghost towns. The term itself conjures up romantic if desolate images from westerns...But there are many towns that linger on in the half-light between boom and bust, and Clifton is one of these not-quite-yet-ghost-towns...
Just west of the New Mexico border, this town is full of Victorian and Territorial architecture, a vintage boutique or two, and the determined who still live above the vacant storefronts. If you're passing through this area, it's worth a stop.
(Most of the interesting architecture is on Chase Creek Street, which runs parallel to US Highway 191, just west of the San Francisco River. about 4 hrs. from Phoenix, 2h45 from Tucson.)