Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Clever Bottle

2222 2nd Ave Ste.100, Seattle, WA 98121, USA
Website
| +1 206-915-2220
Clever Bottle Is the Smart Choice Seattle Washington United States

Clever Bottle Is the Smart Choice

You know a bar is serious about craft cocktails when they publish their bitters menu on their website. Clever Bottle has an impressive roster: sunshine bitters, X-mas Tree, chocolate, sunshine, cinnamon spice, bluebell flowers, apricot brandy, rose, and peach rosemary. Their cocktail menu is longer than the food menu, though it does feature some unique offerings like goat cheese truffles, Salumi salami, and Beecher’s mac and cheese.

During happy hour, craft cocktails are $7 (normally $8-10), house wine is $6, and all beer $1 off. Inside, the bar is stylishly minimal, with a hardwood bar and tables and vintage wine bottles on display. When other Belltown bars are jam-packed, Clever Bottle is a quiet and sophisticated alternative.
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points