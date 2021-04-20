Clever Bottle 2222 2nd Ave Ste.100, Seattle, WA 98121, USA

Clever Bottle Is the Smart Choice You know a bar is serious about craft cocktails when they publish their bitters menu on their website. Clever Bottle has an impressive roster: sunshine bitters, X-mas Tree, chocolate, sunshine, cinnamon spice, bluebell flowers, apricot brandy, rose, and peach rosemary. Their cocktail menu is longer than the food menu, though it does feature some unique offerings like goat cheese truffles, Salumi salami, and Beecher’s mac and cheese.



During happy hour, craft cocktails are $7 (normally $8-10), house wine is $6, and all beer $1 off. Inside, the bar is stylishly minimal, with a hardwood bar and tables and vintage wine bottles on display. When other Belltown bars are jam-packed, Clever Bottle is a quiet and sophisticated alternative.