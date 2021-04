Clearwater Bay Yingchi Rd, Lingshui Lizuzizhixian, Hainan Sheng, China

Clearwater Bay Clearwater Bay is also called Qingshui Bay in Chinese. The beach was created from scratch to support a number of new luxury resorts, including the Westin. Since the developments are so recent, the beach remains pretty much empty—for now! Many of the guests staying at the resorts said they spent most of their visits down on the beach—which is not surprising, given how rare it is in China to find such a gorgeous beach with so few people on it.