Hot Springs Cove

Alberni-Clayoquot C, BC V0R, Canada
Website
| +1 250-474-1336
Ancient rain forests flank the sandy beaches and rocky shores of this UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, including the tide-cooled, geothermal basking pools of Hot Springs Cove. Home to the Nuu-chah-nulth people, it also shelters eagles, wolves and whales (orcas and gray). Locals fought hard to prevent logging along Clayoquot’s fjords, inlets and mist-wreathed mountains. In fact, nearly 856 protestors were arrested here in 1993: The “War of the Woods” remains one of the largest acts of civil disobedience in Canadian history.
By Amanda Castleman , AFAR Local Expert

