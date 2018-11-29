Hot Springs Cove Alberni-Clayoquot C, BC V0R, Canada

Hot Springs Cove Ancient rain forests flank the sandy beaches and rocky shores of this UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, including the tide-cooled, geothermal basking pools of Hot Springs Cove. Home to the Nuu-chah-nulth people, it also shelters eagles, wolves and whales (orcas and gray). Locals fought hard to prevent logging along Clayoquot’s fjords, inlets and mist-wreathed mountains. In fact, nearly 856 protestors were arrested here in 1993: The “War of the Woods” remains one of the largest acts of civil disobedience in Canadian history.