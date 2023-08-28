Clayoqout Wilderness Resort

In a remote spot off Vancouver Island in British Columbia, surrounded by rain forest, mountains, and beaches, Clayoquot Wilderness Lodge first opened in 1998 as an overnight floating resort experience. Since then, it has grown into a luxury retreat with 25 tented accommodations along the banks of Clayoquot Sound. In 2021, it relaunched as part of the collection of Baillie Lodges, known for such iconic Australian retreats as Southern Ocean Lodge on Kangaroo Island and Longitude 131 in the Red Centre.

While the camp has a rugged atmosphere, with huge stone fireplaces and a long wooden cookhouse, it’s an outpost with such luxuries as white linen tablecloths, polished silverware, soft comforters, and high-thread-count bedding. The tents, built on raised platforms near the main camp, feature cozy Adirondack-style beds, wood-burning stoves, and contemporary furnishings that complement the natural surroundings. They also have in-floor heating and en suite bathrooms with indoor/outdoor showers. Guests spend their days whale-watching, shooting clay pigeons, and exploring the retreat’s 600-acre reserve on foot or on horseback.