Classified
Hong Kong, Wan Chai, Star St, 灣仔永豐街31號地下
Perfect Wine & CheeseThe Classified outlets dotted around town have always been a favorite respite from the rushing about during a typical Hong Kong day.
This particular outlet in Wanchai is the perfect nook after browsing the specialty shops around Star Street. But aside from being a great place for coffee and cakes in the afternoon amongst laptop-bearing caffeine-lovers, this is also a prime spot for a glass of boutique red in the evening. Pair that with their famous artisan cheese plate and you've got a relaxing evening ahead.