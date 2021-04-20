Where are you going?
Classical Gas Museum

1101, Embudo, NM 87531, USA
| +1 505-660-1834
Embudo New Mexico United States

Homage to Fossil Fuel

Most people take the High Road to get to and from Taos; scenic, full of quaint towns, galleries and mountain views, its the preferred way to go. I almost always end up on the Low Road at night, when my goal is just to get home to Santa Fe. But a day time drive yielded more than a few surprises, including the Gas Museum outside Embudo, along the banks of the Rio Grande. Created by former Los Alamos self proclaimed army brat Johnnie Meier, the grounds and 1000 square foot museum celebrate everything carbon, when having a big foot print was a sign of distinction. Just don't try to fill your tank -- there's no gas for actual sale.
By Jennifer Ley , AFAR Local Expert

