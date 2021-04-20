Where are you going?
Clara Clara Café

Jardim Botto Machado, Campo de Santa Clara, 1100-471 Lisboa, Portugal
Website
| +351 21 885 0172
Kiosk with a View Lisboa Portugal

More info

Sun - Sat 10am - 7pm

Kiosk with a View

This is a nice place to come with the family. The kiosk sits inside Botto Machado’s garden, so your kids can play on the grass or attend one of the shows for kids while you drink a coffee or a wine. Besides shows for kids, you also have events like music or movies.

A great location, it’s close to Feira da Ladra (flea market) and to the National Pantheon; and let’s not forget about the view over the river.

The menu includes sandwiches, toast, and two kinds of brunches—a sweet one and a savory one. Drinks include wine, lemonade, or natural fruit smoothies.
By Rita Alves , AFAR Local Expert

