Clara Clara Café
Jardim Botto Machado, Campo de Santa Clara, 1100-471 Lisboa, Portugal
| +351 21 885 0172
More info
Sun - Sat 10am - 7pm
Kiosk with a ViewThis is a nice place to come with the family. The kiosk sits inside Botto Machado’s garden, so your kids can play on the grass or attend one of the shows for kids while you drink a coffee or a wine. Besides shows for kids, you also have events like music or movies.
A great location, it’s close to Feira da Ladra (flea market) and to the National Pantheon; and let’s not forget about the view over the river.
The menu includes sandwiches, toast, and two kinds of brunches—a sweet one and a savory one. Drinks include wine, lemonade, or natural fruit smoothies.