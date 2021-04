L.A. Has a Subway—Swear to God

Who knew? But yes, there is an actual subway system in Los Angeles ! It doesn't go out to the beach cities, but it's pretty slick and clean and full of public art. You may not get as far as you'd like, but consider it a trip to a free museum (well, $2.50) under the City of Angels. And while the subway lines are not extensive, the art is. Some of the art is obvious, and other is more subtle. It's worth the ride.